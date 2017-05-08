Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Close up of businesswoman or accountant hand holding pen working on calculator to calculate business data, accountancy document and laptop computer at office, business concept.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4507 × 3005 pixels • 15 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG