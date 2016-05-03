Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Close up business people meeting in office. hands hold documents with financial statistic discussion analysis report data the charts graphs Finance Teamwork successful Workplace strategy Concept
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4799 × 2008 pixels • 16 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 418 pixels • 3.3 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 209 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG