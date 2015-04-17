Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Close up bhand of businessman or bookkeeper working in finance and accounting analyze financial budget with calculator in the office, financial accounting concept.
Formats
4800 × 3200 pixels • 16 × 10.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG