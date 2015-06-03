Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Close beauty portrait of topless woman with perfect skin holding bottle of shampoo, lotion, apply on shoulders and body, on white background
Portrait of girl with nude make-up with hands on chin isolated on white background, free space for text. Girl with clean healthy skin on white, copy space. Beauty model isolated on white
Portrait of girl with nude make-up with hands on chin isolated on white background, free space for text. Girl with clean healthy skin on white, copy space. Beauty model isolated on white
cropped view of tender girl with clean skin, isolated on white
Portrait of girl with nude make-up with hands on chin isolated on white background, free space for text. Girl with clean healthy skin on white, copy space. Beauty model isolated on white
Beauty shot of asian girl
Cheerful healthy woman is caring of her skin
Portrait of girl with nude make-up with hands on chin isolated on white background. Girl with clean healthy skin on white. Cosmetology, medicine, beauty care. Nude makeup

See more

660792769

See more

660792769

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124971258

Item ID: 2124971258

Close beauty portrait of topless woman with perfect skin holding bottle of shampoo, lotion, apply on shoulders and body, on white background

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

KK_face

KK_face