Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Close-up beauty portrait of a topless woman with perfect skin and natural make-up, with monstera palm leaf
A beautiful young girl in the studio on a white background with wet skin and wet hair holds a large green tropical leaf in hands and covers a part of her face.
sad and surprised woman holding and looking empty wallet
Beautiful woman with wine
Close up of young fat Persian businesswoman thinking while holding house figurine isolated against white background
Beautiful woman with wine
cheerful young woman holding glass. isolated on white background
portrait of smiling woman with eyeshadows palette isolated on grey

See more

1171439248

See more

1171439248

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124971186

Item ID: 2124971186

Close-up beauty portrait of a topless woman with perfect skin and natural make-up, with monstera palm leaf

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5774 × 3849 pixels • 19.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

KK_face

KK_face