Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Close-up beauty portrait of a beautiful middle aged dark-haired Caucasian woman's face with drops of cosmetic product or serum under eyes, getting professional facial skin care in wellness spa center
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4814 × 3433 pixels • 16 × 11.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 713 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 357 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG