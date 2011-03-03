Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Close-up of beautiful yellow iris and other plants on the river early in the morning. The concept of seasons, the environment, natural beauty, natural background
Edit
Close-up of beautiful yellow iris and other plants on the river early in the morning. Concept of seasons, the environment, natural beauty, natural background
Close up of bulrush reeds on the bank of a small pond
bulrush
Lumbini / Nepal -July 26 2019: A view of grass in front of the Drigung Kagyud Dharmaraja Foundation stupa in Lumbini at sunset.
Lake at botanical garden at Oslo Norway
Pond with reed and waterlilies in the countryside.
Bamboo in the garden

See more

699163939

See more

699163939

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137563193

Item ID: 2137563193

Close-up of beautiful yellow iris and other plants on the river early in the morning. The concept of seasons, the environment, natural beauty, natural background

Formats

  • 4000 × 2667 pixels • 13.3 × 8.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

S

s8