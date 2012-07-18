Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Close up of attractive school girl on home background, licks her lips, sniffing donut and yellow macaron, closes her eyes with pleasure. Dessert person, sweet tooth, gourmet. Feeling good, delicious
Two little girl harvesting and eating corn in corn field. Agriculture concept.
Group of adorable young people had a great time with each other
Funny portrait of little cute child girl is eating a piece of pizza. Happy childhood, food, rest and joy concept.
Snacktime: Little Girl Takes Bite Of Cheese
Portrait of beautiful girl that eating baguette
Easter fun and joy
Little girl taking a bite out of a corn cob

See more

83337334

See more

83337334

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136921083

Item ID: 2136921083

Close up of attractive school girl on home background, licks her lips, sniffing donut and yellow macaron, closes her eyes with pleasure. Dessert person, sweet tooth, gourmet. Feeling good, delicious

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 8192 × 5464 pixels • 27.3 × 18.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

mpohodzhay

mpohodzhay