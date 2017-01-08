Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Close up of asian senior man has knee pain problem Elderly grandfather visiting male doctor to check up health problems and consulting way to protect suffering from knee
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • 12.8 × 7.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG