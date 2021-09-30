Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092204489
Close up of an apple of Peru (nicandra physalodes) flower in bloom
T
By Tom Meaker
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
apple of perubeautifulbeautybloombloomingclose upcloseupcolorcolourcultivatedcut outflorafloralflowerflower headflowering plantfreshfreshnessgardengardeninggrowthhorizontalhorticulturalhorticulturein bloominflorescencemacronaturalnaturenicandra physalodesornamentaloutdooroutdoorspetalphotographypinkpink flowerplantpollenshoo fly plantsummersummer timesummertimewild gooseberry
Categories: Nature, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist