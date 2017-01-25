Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Close up of african american doctor hand writing prescription medicine in personal healthcare cabinet to sick elderly woman patient. Hospital practitioner prescribing treatment healthcare professional
Men and women shaking hands
Close up of woman hands paying online entering credit card numbers on a laptop at home

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129282210

Item ID: 2129282210

Close up of african american doctor hand writing prescription medicine in personal healthcare cabinet to sick elderly woman patient. Hospital practitioner prescribing treatment healthcare professional

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3744 × 5616 pixels • 12.5 × 18.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

DC Studio

DC Studio