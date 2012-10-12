Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Close-up of a 2-month-old Asian newborn boy, undressed on his mother's lap. There is a mother who takes care of closely
Beauty image of laughing woman
Young man goes in for sports at home. Sports activities at home
father with his newborn baby son. man holding his baby girl at home. Proud father holding his newborn baby born
Mother breastfeeding newborn in the bed
Selective focus of happy Asian mother hold newborn baby girl on palm and knee, play with daughter and dress up blanket with softly in the room with sun light and copy space, 0-1 month newborn concept
A young woman sitting at the desk, isolated on white background
Attractive young businesswoman standing near desk in the office

See more

1037767183

See more

1037767183

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125750700

Item ID: 2125750700

Close-up of a 2-month-old Asian newborn boy, undressed on his mother's lap. There is a mother who takes care of closely

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5902 × 3935 pixels • 19.7 × 13.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Ekkasit A Siam

Ekkasit A Siam