Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2082518458
Clipping of a delicate creamy rose of light pink color close-up
C
By Condorn
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbeautifulbeautybeigebloomblossomblurbrightbudcardcelebrationcharmcloseupcolorcreamdelicatefashionfloralflowerfreshgardengiftglamourgreetinghappyholidayleaflightlovemacronaturalnaturepassionpastelpatternpetalpinkplantretroromanceromanticroseshinyspringsubtlesummertexturevalentinevintagewedding
Categories: Nature, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist