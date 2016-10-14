Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Clinic medical expert presenting symptoms of coronavirus and effects of medicine. Healthcare facility virology specialist talking with senior woman about treatment schedule and recovery program
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5419 × 3613 pixels • 18.1 × 12 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG