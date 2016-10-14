Images

Clinic medical expert presenting symptoms of coronavirus and effects of medicine. Healthcare facility virology specialist talking with senior woman about treatment schedule and recovery program
Caucasian male and female doctors speaking in hospital cabinet looking at X-ray scan, team work, professional physicians consulting on disease treatment, analysis results, healthcare concept
Over shoulder view of African American male specialist talks on online video call with Caucasian middle-aged doctor on computer sitting in office experienced physician consults nurse on web conference
Senior doctor using laptop explaining to colleagues treatment of patients during medical brainstorming in meeting office on hospital. Medical team discussing diagnosis of issues record in workplace.
Group of business workers working together at the office
Team of doctors having a meeting against uniformed doctor analyzing the brain
Elderly specialist doctor presenting research informations to colleagues during medical conference sitting at meeting desk in modern clinic. Profesional team taking notes and checking informations.
Group of medical experts using digital tablet and discussing while wearing protective face masks during the meeting.

2129282225

Item ID: 2129282225

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

  • 5419 × 3613 pixels • 18.1 × 12 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

DC Studio

DC Studio