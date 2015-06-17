Images

Clinic doctor holding vial of prescribed medicine while talking to retired patient about treatment. Clinic specialist doctor conversating with senior man about coronavirus epidemic outbreak
Team of scientist advicing with professional doctor on video call, discussing during virtual meeting in medical laboratory. Chemist examining vaccine evolution using high tech researching treatment
In the Hospital Sick Man Rests, Lying on the Bed, Doctor Check up the Patient. Recovering Man Sleeping in the Modern Hospital Ward.
Smiling doctors discussing over digital tablet and clipboard in clinic
The doctor is diagnosing the patient.
In the Hospital, Recovering Senior Patient Lying in Bed Talks with a Friendly Doctor. Modern Hospital Ward where People Get Best Health Care.
Doctor giving bones disease consultation for elderly patient, explaining osteoporosis on digital tablet PC. Health care in private clinic or modern hospital, old woman consultation senior illness
African senior medical doctor using elctronic notebook to take notes of patient

