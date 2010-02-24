Images

Climate change Young man paddle a boat at dry cracked earth with orange sky and hot weather of the sun. Metaphor Global warming, Drought and water crisis concept.
Climate change, The man on wood boat at large drought land
Man and climate change, Drought land and people sitting at middle frame
Child sit on cracked earth old man sit on cracked earth in the arid area
a man standing at empty land of dry cracked earth and looking to the big city with air polluted environment metaphor Climate change, Water crisis, Environment pollution of activity from urban concept.
Climate change and global warming concept. Children sitting on drying lake with the sky turning orange by an pollution from industrial or city.
A boy hand with a pond on dry ground .drought
Lifestyle tourist woman sitting on a low wall along the trail leading to Cape Point Lighthouse in Cape of Good Hope, Cape Peninsula, Western Cape. Female tourist with Atlantic Ocean on background.

2124117602

Item ID: 2124117602

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5184 × 3456 pixels • 17.3 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Piyaset

Piyaset