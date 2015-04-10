Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Cliffs along Scenic Byway 179 near Moab, Utah,a favorite weekend destination for rock climbers from all over the world. The two-lane road follows the bank of the Colorado River to the potash plant.

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

61010686

Stock Photo ID: 61010686

Cliffs along Scenic Byway 179 near Moab, Utah,a favorite weekend destination for rock climbers from all over the world. The two-lane road follows the bank of the Colorado River to the potash plant.

Photo Formats

  • 4288 × 2848 pixels • 14.3 × 9.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 664 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 332 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Linda Armstrong

Linda Armstrong