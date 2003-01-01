Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A client is signing a contract to create a new software to present it in start up conference and gain investments to create a product. Technological graph over the desk. Women in business concept.
Edit

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133074189

Item ID: 2133074189

A client is signing a contract to create a new software to present it in start up conference and gain investments to create a product. Technological graph over the desk. Women in business concept.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

V

VideoFlow