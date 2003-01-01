Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Client was listening to a lawyer advising on an embezzlement case, explaining the details of the proceeding and gathering evidence to file a lawsuit against the defendant. The concept of litigation.
Formats
6199 × 3235 pixels • 20.7 × 10.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 522 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 261 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG