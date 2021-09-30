Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2103247562
A client in dark blue suit is signing a contract to create a new software to present it in start up conference and gain investments to create a product. Technological graph over the desk.
V
By VideoFlow
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adultagreementanalyzingassistancebackgroundbinarybrainstormbusinessbusinessmancellcommercialcommunicationconfidencecontractcybercyberspacedealdocumentdocumentationelectronicfuturehandhelpholdingholograminfographicsinnovateinnovationkeylearnmachinemannetworkoccupationofficepaperpartnershippenprogrammingsafetyscheduleserversignstartupsuccessfulsuittechtechnologyvirtualweb
Categories: Business/Finance, Technology
Similar images
More from this artist