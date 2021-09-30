Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2099787676
Clean skin portrait uses cream and scrub to moisturize.
m
By muse studio
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adult peopleapplyapplyingbeautiful womanbeautybeauty procedurecarecleancosmeticcosmetologycreamdermatology hydrationdryelegant modernfacefemalefreshgirlgood greyhealthhealthyladylifestylemakeupmodelmoisturizernaturalprevention rejuvenationskinsmilespaspfsunblocksuntantherapytreatmentwellnesswomanwomen healthwrinkled skinyoung
Categories: People
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist