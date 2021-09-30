Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092149199
Clean up garbage after repairs.Sweep up construction debris with a brush in a dustpan.Sweeping at home.Tools for cleaning the house.Make home repairs.The dust.Wall repair.Torn wallpaper from the wall
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
brushcleancleanercleanlinesscleansercleansingconcreteconstructconstructiondirtdirtydomesticdustdusterdustyequipmentfixfixingfloorflooringgarbagehandymanheavyhomehousehousekeepinghouseworkhousingindoorindustrialindustryinsidemaidmessmoppaintbrushparquetpollutionprotectionrenovationrepairingserviceswabsweepwashwasherwhiskwood floorworkworker
Categories: Miscellaneous, Industrial
Similar images
More from this artist