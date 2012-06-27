Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Classic New York cheesecake with fresh vanilla flower on white concrete background, side view. A piece of Vanilla cheesecake on a white plate. Confectionery menu, recipe. Copy space for text
Boiled eggs, toasts and glass of milk.
Easter table setting with flowers and eggs on old wooden table
Tasty boiled egg for breakfast on table
Cheese pancake on rice flour with lemon custard cream for breakfast on a light background
Closeup of delicious peach mousse cake.
Boiled egg, toasts and orange juice.
Easter table setting with flowers and eggs on old wooden table

See more

183152366

See more

183152366

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138210989

Item ID: 2138210989

Classic New York cheesecake with fresh vanilla flower on white concrete background, side view. A piece of Vanilla cheesecake on a white plate. Confectionery menu, recipe. Copy space for text

Formats

  • 6016 × 4016 pixels • 20.1 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Dina Photo Stories

Dina Photo Stories