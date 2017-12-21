Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Classic china teapot of brown clay and different types of green tea isolated on white background. Image of traditional eastern teapot and different tea leaves on from above. Clay teapot
Photo Formats
2584 × 1718 pixels • 8.6 × 5.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG