Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
CLARK, PHILIPPINES - FEB 14: Female Silent Drill at 14th Philippine International Hot Air Balloon Festival in Clark, Philippines February 14, 2009. The festival was held from February 12 to 15, 2009.
Photo Formats
3888 × 2592 pixels • 13 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG