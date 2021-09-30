Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2102238229
Cityscape of Bergamo in the hills (upper town) and plains (Bergamo Alta e Bassa) with the ancient Venetian surrounding walls (1561), UNESCO world heritage site, Lombardy, Italy, Europe.
Bergamo, Province of Bergamo, Italy
