Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2089582051
City park decorated with New Year and Christmas illumination
O
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
architecturebeautifulbrightbulbcelebrationchristmaschristmas lightschristmas treecitycityscapecompositiondarkdecemberdecordecorationdesignelectricityeuropeeveningfairyfestivefootpathgarlandglowglowingholidayilluminatedilluminationlamplightnew yearnightoutdoorparkpartysculptureseasonshiningsnowsparklesquarestreettourismtowntraveltreetwilighturbanwinterxmas
Categories: Parks/Outdoor, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist