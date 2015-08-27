Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
CITY OF BATH, ENGLAND - JULY 6: Tourists at the ancient Roman Bath Museum, West England, July 6, 2009. The Baths are a major tourist attraction and receive more than one million visitors a year.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

33868828

Stock Photo ID: 33868828

CITY OF BATH, ENGLAND - JULY 6: Tourists at the ancient Roman Bath Museum, West England, July 6, 2009. The Baths are a major tourist attraction and receive more than one million visitors a year.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 2120 × 2600 pixels • 7.1 × 8.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 815 × 1000 pixels • 2.7 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 408 × 500 pixels • 1.4 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

R

Ricardo Esplana Babor

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

English

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.