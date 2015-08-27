Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
CITY OF BATH, ENGLAND - JULY 6: Tourists at the ancient Roman Bath Museum, West England, July 6, 2009. The Baths are a major tourist attraction and receive more than one million visitors a year.
Photo Formats
2120 × 2600 pixels • 7.1 × 8.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
815 × 1000 pixels • 2.7 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
408 × 500 pixels • 1.4 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.