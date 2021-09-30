Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2099098438
circle frame golden foil shiny metallic texture background with copy space
g
By govindji
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractartbackdropbackgroundbackground designbackground patternbannerbeautifulbeautybordercardcirclecloseupcolorcolorfulconceptcraftdecorationdecorativedesigneffectsframegoldgold texturegoldengolden backgroundgolden texturegraphicgreetinggrungeinvitationisolatedmaterialmetallicobjectpatternphotographyretroroughschool craftshinystylesurfacetexturetexturedvintagewall artwallpaperyellow
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist