Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Cinematic representation of a business situation with businesswomen and salespeople traveling abroad for work.
New business day is ahead
low angle view of smiling woman with shopping bags in hand walking on street
woman standing front of camper rv motor home van in vanlife vacation day
woman smile on shopping street
Female shopper holding shopping bags and looking happy
Portrait of Muslim woman wearing Hijab outdoor using mobile phone
Cheerful young businesswoman with tablet in the modern office

See more

1235647165

See more

1235647165

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131635871

Item ID: 2131635871

Cinematic representation of a business situation with businesswomen and salespeople traveling abroad for work.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4388 × 2733 pixels • 14.6 × 9.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 623 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 312 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

oneinchpunch

oneinchpunch