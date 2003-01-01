Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Cimon della Pala peak reflected in the calm waters of small mountain lake. Stunning autumn view of Dolomite Alps. Colorful evening scene of Italy, Europe. Traveling concept background.
Edit

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136032585

Item ID: 2136032585

Cimon della Pala peak reflected in the calm waters of small mountain lake. Stunning autumn view of Dolomite Alps. Colorful evening scene of Italy, Europe. Traveling concept background.

Formats

  • 7500 × 6400 pixels • 25 × 21.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 853 pixels • 3.3 × 2.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 427 pixels • 1.7 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Andrew Mayovskyy

Andrew Mayovskyy