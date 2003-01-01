Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Cimon della Pala peak reflected in the calm waters of small mountain lake. Stunning autumn view of Dolomite Alps. Colorful evening scene of Italy, Europe. Traveling concept background.
Formats
7500 × 6400 pixels • 25 × 21.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 853 pixels • 3.3 × 2.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 427 pixels • 1.7 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG