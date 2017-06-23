Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Church with two cars parked in front(Release Information: Editorial Use Only. Use of this image in advertising or for promotional purposes is prohibited.)
Photo Formats
3505 × 2200 pixels • 11.7 × 7.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 628 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 314 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG