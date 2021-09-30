Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085683350
The church of Sant'Agostino is a Catholic place of worship in the historic center of San Gimignano, in the province of Siena, Archdiocese of Siena-Colle di Val d'Elsa-Montalcino.
Italy
