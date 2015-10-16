Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Church of Saint George in the city of Piran, Slovenia. Located on the hilltop just above the Tartini Square, overlooking whole of Piran, it rises high above anything else in Piran.
Edit

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

47917249

Stock Photo ID: 47917249

Church of Saint George in the city of Piran, Slovenia. Located on the hilltop just above the Tartini Square, overlooking whole of Piran, it rises high above anything else in Piran.

Photo Formats

  • 2150 × 3225 pixels • 7.2 × 10.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Melodia plus photos

Melodia plus photos

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

English

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.