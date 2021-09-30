Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085691303
Church of Presentation of Most Holy Theotokos in Temple at monastery of Sts. Boris and Gleb (Novotorzhsky Borisoglebsky monastery) in Torzhok. Tver region. Russia
Torzhok, Tver Oblast, Russia
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
architectureattractionattractionsbelfrybellborisborisoglebskybuildingchristianchristianitychurchcitycityscapeeuropeexteriorfacadefamousglebhistorichistoricalhistoryholylandmarklandmarksmonasterymostnovotorzhskyoldorthodoxpresentationreligionrussiarussianscenesceneryststempletheotokostorzhoktourismtouristtowertowntravelviewworship
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Religion
Similar images
More from this artist