Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083385029
The Church of Our Lady of the Rocks, Bay of Kotor near Perast, Montenegro
Perast, Montenegro
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adriaticancientarchitecturebalkanbalkansbaybeautifulbluebokabuildingcatholicchurchcloseupdestinationeuropefjordshillsinterestingislandkotorladylandmarklandscapemarinemonasterymontenegromountainmountainsnatureourour ladypanoramaperastpicturesqueplacereligiousridgerocksscapeseaseascapesightssightseeingstunningsummersvetitravelvacationviewwater
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks
Similar images
More from this artist