Church of Entry of Lord into Jerusalem and Transfiguration cathedral in Torzhok. Tver region. Russia
Torzhok, Tver Oblast, Russia
architectureattractionattractionsbeautifulbuildingcathedralchristianitychurchcitycityscapecupoladomeentryeuropeexteriorfacadefenceflowersgrassgreenhistorichistoricaljerusalemlandmarklandmarkslandscapelordnatureoldorthodoxreligionrussiarussianscenescenerytempletorzhoktourismtouristtowntransfigurationtraveltreetreesviewvillagewoodenworship
Categories: Nature, Buildings/Landmarks
