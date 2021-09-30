Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092202662
Chubby sunny woman in warm casual clothes in city park. Clothes for plus size ladies
T
By T.Den_Team
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
autumnbigcasualchubbyclothesclothingconceptcottondesigneleganceelegantfabricfashionfashionablefathairhikinglargelifestylematerialmaturedmodelmodernnatureolderparkplusplus size womanpolyesterportraitshinysizesleevespringstreetstylestylishsynthetictextiletextureurbanwarmwearwhitewinterwinter clotheswomanwomenxlxxl
Categories: People, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist