Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
a chrome tape measure on a white background with clipping path
Edit in Create

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

70959979

Stock Photo ID: 70959979

a chrome tape measure on a white background with clipping path

Photo Formats

  • 1318 × 5818 pixels • 4.4 × 19.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 227 × 1000 pixels • 0.8 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 114 × 500 pixels • 0.4 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

W

Winston Link

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.