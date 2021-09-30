Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091659767
Christmas vaccination concept. Young man with face mask wearing santa hat and red sweater takes photo selfie with bandage in arm over purple background
C
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
accessoryarmbackgroundbandagecapchauschristmascolorcopy spacecoronaviruscovidcovid19decemberfaceface maskfluhappyhatheaddresshealthholidaysisolatedmalemaskmedicalmerrypatientpeoplephonephotophotographpointingpurple backgroundredsanta claussanta hatseasonselfieshotsmartphonesmilingsweatervaccinationvaccinewinterxmasyoung man
Categories: People, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist