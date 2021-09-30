Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091392377
Christmas tree wrapped around with Purple ribbon in the blue and white sky background.
Cape Cod, Massachusetts, USA
N
By NayaDadara
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
aromatherapybackgroundbackgroundsballbeautifulbeautybeauty in naturebluebotanybouquetbunchcelebrationchristmaschristmas treeclose-updecorationgiftglassgraygreen colorholidaylandscapelavender colorleaflifestyleslightnaturenew yearno peopleorganicoutdooroutdoorsparkphotographyplantpurplerelaxationribbonroundseasonsilverskyspatraveltreewhitewinterxmas
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist