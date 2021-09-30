Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2081500735
Christmas tree and Santa Claus inside of Christmas bauble on pastel pink background. Minimal New Year concept. Creative winter idea.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundballboxcardcelebratecelebrationchristmaschristmas baublechristmas candychristmas decorationcoldcolorfulconceptcontemporarycreativedecemberdecordecorationdesignevergreenfashionfestivefirforestgiftgreenholidayidealifemerryminimalnew yearornamentpinkpostcardpresentredretrosanta clausseasonsnowsnowmanstilltoptreetrendviewwhitewinterxmas
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist