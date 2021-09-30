Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2088320791
Christmas tree made of different vibrant colours star shaped ornament. Minimal New year concept on a white wall background. Holiday card or pattern. Christmas spirit.
K
By Kudzina
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractartbackgroundballbaublebluecardcelebrationchristmaschristmas ornamentchristmas treecompositionconceptcopy spacecreativedecorationdesignfestiveframegiftgreetinghipsterholidayideamerrymilkyminimalnewnewyearornamentoutstandingpaperpatternpineredseasonshapestarsymboltreetrendwallwhitewinterxmasyear
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist