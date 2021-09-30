Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086692964
A Christmas tree made of branches with buds on a blue background. There are Christmas toys on the Christmas tree. An alternative. With your own hands.
K
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
advent calendaralternativeartbackgroundbeadscelebrationchristmaschristmas decorationchristmas ornamentcollectedconceptcopy spacecraftcreativecreativitydecemberdecordecorateddecorationdecorativedesignecoecologicalelementfirgreetinghandmadehobbyhomemadeinteriormagicmerrynatural materialsnew yearnobodynoelphotographypresentstylesymboltexturetraditionaltreetwigs with budsviewwallwinterwoodenyear
Similar images
More from this artist