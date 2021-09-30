Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086783585
christmas tree isolated on a white background. Christmas tree made of wood to decorate the Christmas season.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractartbackgroundboardbrowncardcelebrationchristmaschristmas treeclippingcutdecemberdecordecorationdecorativedesignfestivefirgifthandmadeholidayinteriorisolatedmerrymodernnaturalnewobjectornamentpathpineplankrawroughrusticseasonseasonalshapesignsilhouettestarsymboltreetrunkvintagewhitewinterwoodwooden
Similar images
More from this artist