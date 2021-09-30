Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092391884
Christmas tree with decors in a funny scene on a sunny day in winter without the snow. Decorated spruce in a home yard. Beautiful silver ball between green needles of the branches in close-up.
U
By ULD media
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
artbackgroundballbeautifulbranchbrightcelebratecelebrationchristmasclose-upcolordaydecemberdecordecorateddecorationdecorativedecorsdesigneventfestivefunnyglitterglowglowinggoldengreenholidaylandscapelightnatureneedlesnew yearniceobjectornamentoutdoorscenescenicshinesshinysilversprucesunnytraditionaltreewinterxmasyardyellow
Categories: Parks/Outdoor, Celebrities
Similar images
More from this artist