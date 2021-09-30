Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2089387723
Christmas shortbread cookies close up on white wooden background, flat lay with copy space
H
By HannaTor
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbakedbakerybakingbaking sheetbatterbuttercelebrationchristmasclose upcookiescooling rackcopy spacecuisineculinarydecorationdeliciousdessertdoughflat layflourfoodformfrom abovegourmetingredientjamkitchenlifestylelinzermoldno peoplepanpastrypine treepowdered sugarpreservesrecipeshortbreadsnackstarsugarsweettabletooltraytreatwhitewooden
Categories: Food and Drink, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist