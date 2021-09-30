Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2088998083
Christmas season surreal concept, red baubles against dark green background. Minimal creative idea with New Year and winter decoration. Visual abstract composition.
m
By magjedec
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractaestheticartbackdropbackgroundcelebrationchristmascolourconceptcontemporarycreativedecordecorationdesignfashionfestiveflatflatlayfoodgradientgraphicgreenholidayideaisolatedlaylayoutlightminimalmodernobjectoptimisticornamentoverheadpastelredretroseasonstill lifestylesurrealtabletexturetreetrendvisualwallpaperwinterxmas
Similar images
More from this artist