Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092109338
Christmas red berries decoration on the fir tree branches on gray surface. Christmas festive background
J
By Juver
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
berryborderbranchcardcelebrationchristmas backgroundchristmas cardchristmas decorationchristmas treeconedecemberdecordecorationdecorativeevergreenfestivefirframegiftgray backgroundgreenholidayholiday backgroundmerrynewnew yearnew year backgroundnew year cardobjectornamentpineredseasonseasonalsnowsprucetraditionaltreeviburnumvintagewhitewinterwoodenxmasyear
Categories: Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist