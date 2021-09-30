Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2097130888
A Christmas Pyramid, a candle-powered windmill with Xmas decorations, is seen against a lit and decorated Christmas tree.
K
By Kev Gregory
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbeautifulbrightcandlecandlescelebratecelebrationchristmasdecemberdecordecoratedecorationdecorativedesignfestivefirfireplacegarlandgiftgoldgreenholidayhomehouseinteriorlightlivingmerrynewobjectornamentpoweredpresentpyramidredroomseasonseasonalsparklestyletraditionaltreeviewvintagewarmwhitewindmillwinterxmasyear
Similar images
More from this artist